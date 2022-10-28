Rihanna to return to music with song for Black Panther sequel

By Andy Malt | Published on Thursday 27 October 2022

Rihanna has announced that she will make her long awaited return to music tomorrow with ‘Lift Me Up’, a song recorded for the soundtrack of upcoming Marvel movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

The song was written by Nigerian singer and producer Tems as a tribute to the late actor – and star of the first ‘Black Panther’ movie – Chadwick Boseman. Ludwig Göransson, who wrote the score for the film and produced this track, is also credited as a co-writer of the song, alongside the film’s director Ryan Coogler and Rihanna herself.

“After speaking with Ryan, and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life”, says Tems. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honour”.

‘Lift Me Up’ is out tomorrow, with the album – ‘Music From And Inspired By Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ – out on 4 Nov. The film itself opens on 11 Nov.

