Rick Ross, Chance The Rapper Try Speaking Nigerian Slang on BET Red Carpet, Huge…

A young Nigerian lady, Drea Knows Best, tried to teach some American celebrities pidgin English at the BET Awards 2022

Rick Ross and Chance The Rapper also gave their best in speaking popular Nigerian slang in pidgin English

Chloe Bailey was among the celebrities who were caught in the trap and she did not disappoint as she showed effort

American celebrities Rick Ross, Chance the Rapper and Chloe Bailey have shown their prowess in speaking Pidgin English.

Rick Ross trying hard to speak Pidgin English. Photo: @drea_knowsbest, @richforever.

Presenter dares Miss Bailey speak Pidgin

A Nigerian lady with the name Drea Okeke but popularly known as Drea Knows Best has in an Instagram post, tested the ability of some celebrities to speak pidgin English at the BET Awards 2022.

The first person she approached on the red carpet was Chloe Bailey.

She asked her to say “Wetin dey happen” and the American singer pronounced the words with an unbelievable oratory force Drea was surprised.

Rick Ross and Chance the Rapper try pidgin

She went ahead to meet Chance The Rapper and asked him to say “no wahala”. The rapper said it with ease as if he was used to the expression. The media personality said he made it all too easy.

Rick Ross was the last person she spoke to. The American rapper said “wetin dey happen” in a belaboured attempt but it came out fine too.

Watch the video below:

When the video was reposted by Olorisupergal, it gathered hundreds of reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of them:

@thisisfecko said:

“@chancetherapper Too easy oo!”

@jhecee said:

“Lmao, love it. Is Chance the rapper for me.”

@ybnl_comedian said:

“She dey teach people whetin she no sabi.”

@bigbaddie_xx said:

“Chloe used all her might.”

@damii_lorlah said:

“Chole literally used all her strength to say that ‘wetin dey happen’.”

@whizbee_official said:

“Chance the rapper na from ijebu Igbo with that Yoruba accent.”

@emprejobritrader said:

“Make these guys no bite tongue o.”

@oshoks_ said:

“Chance sounded very Igbo.”

@sazzyjeweller said:

“Which motherland Rick Ross wan go again…he don already come n go na…”

Rick Ross kisses singer on carpet

In a related story, TUKO.co.ke reported that a video from the BET awards show showing Rick Ross kissing and hugging singer Pretty Vee has attracted a lot of attention.

The duo had previously been romantically linked and fans are trying to find out if they are a thing or not.

This comes barely one month after Rick confirmed he’s dating Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama Hamisa Mobetto.

