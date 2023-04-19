Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ is highest-charting Afrobeats song on Billboard hot 100

‘Calm Down’, a hit track by Rema, has made history as the highest-charting Afrobeats song on the Billboard Hot 100.



In a tweet on Tuesday, Billboard disclosed that ‘Calm Down’ clinched the number 6 spot on the chart, surpassing its previous position — number 7.

The song also extended its stay on the chart to 32 weeks.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated April 22, 2023) Advertisement — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 17, 2023

The feat comes about a week after the song became the second-longest charting no 1 African song in India.

‘Calm Down’ was released in February 2022 as a single off ‘Rave and Roses’, Rema’s debut album.

The singer later partnered with Selena Gomez, the US songstress, for the remix of the hit track in August of the same year.

‘Calm Down’ went platinum in the UK on March 3.

With over 437 million views — as of April 18 — the visuals of the song became the most-viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube.

It has also surpassed the record set by Ckay’s ‘Love Nwantintin remix’.

‘Calm Down’ is set to also surpass over 2 billion views across all streaming platforms.

It was among the songs that featured on Barack Obama, the former US president’s favourite music of 2022.

Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, has been enjoying massive reception from music lovers since he came into the limelight.

The singer has also won several awards and recognition.

