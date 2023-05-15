Rema, Wizkid, Tobi Amusan, Hilda Baci – Nigerians Who Have Set Guinness World Records

Nigeria, known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse talents, is home to several individuals who have made their mark in the Guinness World Records. From musicians to athletes, Nigerians have achieved remarkable feats and set new records on a global stage. Let’s take a closer look at some of these extraordinary achievements.

Rema – First No.1 Hit on The Official MENA Chart

Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, is a Nigerian singer and rapper who recently entered the Guinness World Book of Records. He achieved this feat with his global hit song ‘Calm Down,’ which made history as the First No.1 Hit on The Official MENA Chart (the world’s first regional streaming chart). Rema’s accomplishment was recognized by Guinness World Records for securing the first number 1 hit on the world’s first regional streaming chart and first-ever official chart in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Bose Omolayo – Heaviest Para Powerlift by a Female

Bose Omolayo, a Nigerian athlete, holds the Guinness World Record for the heaviest para powerlift by a female in the -79 kg category. She lifted an impressive 144 kg (317 lb 7 oz) at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, on December 2, 2021.

Paul Kehinde – Heaviest Para Powerlift by a Male

In the -65 kg category, Nigerian athlete Paul Kehinde holds the Guinness World Record for the heaviest para power lift by a male. He lifted an astonishing 221 kg (487 lb 3.5 oz) at the 9th Fazza 2018 World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on February 19, 2018, breaking his own previous record of 220.5 kg.

Stephen Keshi – Youngest Person to Win Africa Cup of Nations as Player and Coach

Stephen Keshi, a Nigerian football legend, holds the Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to win the Africa Cup of Nations as both a player and coach. Keshi achieved this feat when he won the tournament as a player in 1994 and as head coach of Nigeria in 2013. At the age of 52 years and 10 days, he led the Nigerian team to victory over Burkina Faso in the final, securing his place in history.

Chinonso Eche – Most Football Headers in a Prone Position

Chinonso Eche, a Nigerian footballer, set the Guinness World Record for the most football headers in a prone position in one minute. On October 13, 2021, in Ikot Ekpene, Nigeria, he achieved an impressive record of 233 headers. Eche is also known for holding other football-related records, such as the fastest time to 1000 football touches while balancing a ball on the head.

Haruna Abdulazeez – Most American Football Touches with the Feet

Haruna Abdulazeez set the record for the most American football touches with the feet in one minute, totaling 75 touches. He accomplished this feat in Kano, Nigeria, on October 1, 2020, showcasing his exceptional ball control skills.

Peter Aho: Exceptional Cricket Performance

Peter Aho, a talented cricketer from Nigeria, delivered a stellar performance on October 24, 2021. In a match held at the University of Lagos Cricket Oval, Aho astounded spectators by taking six wickets for just five runs in a mere 3.4 overs. His remarkable achievement included a brilliant hat-trick, dismissing three consecutive batsmen with the last ball of the second over and the first two balls of the fourth over. Aho’s exceptional bowling skills played a pivotal role in restricting Sierra Leone to a paltry total of 70 runs, as they fell short while chasing a target of 91 runs for victory.

Bayo Omoboriowo: Record-breaking Photo Book

Bayo Omoboriowo, in collaboration with TheJTAgency and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, accomplished a monumental feat in Abuja, Nigeria, on September 30, 2021. Together, they created the largest photo book ever documented, measuring an astonishing 60.84 square meters (654 square feet and 87 square inches). The record-breaking photo book, verified for its immense size, stands as a magnificent recreation of the original “Discover Nigeria” photo book. This extraordinary achievement exemplifies the creative vision and unwavering dedication of the individuals involved.

Mfon Udoh: Goal-Scoring Excellence

In the 2013-2014 season of the Nigerian Premier League, Mfon Udoh showcased his exceptional goal-scoring abilities. Playing for Enyimba, Udoh left an indelible mark by netting an impressive total of 23 goals throughout the season. His remarkable achievement shattered the previous record of 20 goals set by Jude Aneke in the 2010-2011 season. Despite it being Udoh’s first season with Enyimba after transferring from Akwa United FC, his remarkable performance on the field significantly contributed to his team’s success and solidified his reputation as a formidable striker.

David Omueya Dafinone: Remarkable Family of Accountants

Senator David Omueya and Cynthia Esella Dafinone of Lagos, Nigeria, have a family to be proud of. Between 1986 and 1999, their three sons and two daughters qualified as members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Following in their father’s footsteps, who became a member in 1963, Igho Omueya Dafinone, Ede Omueya Dafinone, and Duvie Omueya Dafinone currently work at the esteemed firm of D O Dafinone Co. Chartered Accountants in Lagos. Additionally, Daphne Omueya Dafinone and Joy Ufuoma Dafinone reside in London, continuing to contribute to the field of accounting.

Modenine: Award-winning Rapper

Modenine, a British-born rapper of Nigerian descent, has left an indelible mark in the Nigerian music industry. He has secured an impressive nine Headies awards, formerly known as the Hip Hop World Awards. Modenine’s accolades include Best Rap Album for “Malcolm IX – The Lost Sessions” in 2006, Best Rap Single for his song “Cry” in 2007, and an astounding seven “Lyricist on the Roll” awards from 2006 to 2011 and again in 2013. His consistent brilliance as a rapper has earned him well-deserved recognition and solidified his position as a notable figure in Nigerian music.

Fela Kuti: Prolific Solo Discography

Fela Kuti, the acclaimed Nigerian musician, left an enduring legacy through his solo career. Over a span of 23 years, from 1969 to 1992, he recorded an impressive collection of 46 albums as a solo artist. Each album showcased his unique musical style and artistic vision, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the music industry.

Vincent Okezie: Acrobatic Feats with a Soccer Ball

Vincent Okezie, hailing from Nigeria, showcased his remarkable athleticism and agility on March 11, 2022. In Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, he achieved a stunning record of ten consecutive backward handsprings with a soccer ball between his legs.

Additionally, along with Chukwuebuka Ezugha and Victor Richard Kipo, Vincent participated in an impressive display of teamwork by accomplishing 129 consecutive passes of a soccer ball between the head and soles while balancing on the back of a person.

Blessing Okagbare: Diamond League Dominance

Blessing Okagbare, a Nigerian athlete, etched her name in the history of the Diamond League. Between July 3, 2010, and August 31, 2018, she made an exceptional 67 appearances in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and long jump disciplines. Okagbare’s consistent presence and remarkable performances in the prestigious Diamond League meetings highlight her exceptional athletic prowess and dedication to her sport.

Lauritta Onye: Paralympic Shot Put Record

Lauritta Onye, representing Nigeria, achieved a remarkable feat in the field of Paralympic athletics. At the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 11, 2016, Lauritta Onye set the record for the farthest shot put by a female F40 athlete. With a powerful throw, she reached an impressive distance of 8.40 meters. This extraordinary achievement not only secured her a place in Paralympic history but also showcased her incredible strength and skill in the shot put event.

Lucy Ejike: Paralympic Powerlifting Excellence

Lucy Ejike, a Nigerian powerlifter, has made a significant impact in the world of Paralympic sports. At the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 11, 2016, she achieved an incredible feat. In the women’s -61 kg category, Lucy lifted an astonishing 142 kg, setting the record for the heaviest power lift by a female athlete in that weight class.

Folashade Oluwafemiayo: Remarkable Powerlifting Achievement

Folashade Oluwafemiayo, a Nigerian powerlifter, displayed exceptional strength and skill in the -86 kg category. On December 3, 2021, at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, she set a remarkable record by lifting an impressive 152.5 kg (336 lb 3 oz). This feat established her as the holder of the heaviest power lift ever achieved by a female athlete in that weight class.

Tuedon Morgan: Unprecedented Marathon Journey

Tuedon Morgan, hailing from Nigeria, embarked on an extraordinary marathon journey that spanned multiple continents and even reached the North Pole. From February 8, 2015, to April 12, 2015, she accomplished the fastest time to run a half marathon on each continent and the North Pole. Completing this incredible feat in a record-breaking time of 62 days, 12 hours, 58 minutes, and 49 seconds, Tuedon Morgan demonstrated unparalleled endurance, resilience, and a spirit of adventure.

Flora Ugwunwa: Javelin Throw Excellence

Flora Ugwunwa, a Nigerian athlete, showcased her exceptional skill in the javelin throw event. On September 13, 2016, she achieved a remarkable feat by recording the farthest female F54 javelin throw. With a powerful throw, Flora reached an impressive distance of 20.25 meters. This outstanding accomplishment at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, highlighted her precision, technique, and strength in the field of javelin throwing.

Wizkid: Record-Breaking Spotify Success

Wizkid, a Nigerian musician, achieved a significant milestone in the music industry. On December 16, 2016, the track “One Dance” by Drake (Canada) featuring Wizkid and Kyla became the first song to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

Yakubu Adesokan: Paralympic Powerlifting Triumph

Yakubu Adesokan, a Nigerian powerlifter, showcased his exceptional strength at the Paralympic Games in London, UK, on August 30, 2012. In the men’s -48 kg powerlifting competition, he lifted an impressive 180 kg.

Joy Onaolapo: Paralympic Weightlifting Gold

Joy Onaolapo, representing Nigeria, achieved a remarkable victory at the Paralympic Games in London, UK, on September 1, 2012. Competing in the women’s -52 kg division, she secured a gold medal with a lift of 131 kg.

Adeoye Ajibola: Paralympic Sprinting Achievement

Adeoye Ajibola, a Nigerian sprinter, left an indelible mark on the Paralympic Games in Barcelona, Spain, on September 6, 1992. Competing in the T46 classification, he completed the men’s 100 meters in an impressive time of 10.72 seconds. Ajibola’s incredible speed and determination exemplified the talent and resilience of athletes with impairments, showcasing his ability to overcome challenges and succeed at the highest level.

Kaffy: Guinness World Record-Breaking Dancer

Kaffy, also known as Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, is a renowned Nigerian dancer, choreographer, dance instructor, and fitness coach. In 2006, she achieved a remarkable feat by breaking the Guinness World Record for the “Longest Dance Party” at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon.

Team Jason Joshua Usoro: Guinness World Record for Longest Dance Marathon Relay

On April 6, 2019, a remarkable feat was accomplished by Team Jason Joshua Usoro, comprising Joshua Jason Usoro, Nelson Ikukpu, Christopher Esiri David, Kada Shammah, Otum Joshua, Nelson Steven, Alice, Paul Sneh, Janet Jiya, Chizzy, Abayomi Oyebanji, Trust, Modesola, Kivyston, Amos, and Shazam. They established the Guinness World Record for the longest dance marathon relay, lasting an impressive duration of 53 hours, 28 minutes, and 47 seconds.

DJ Yin and DJ Obi: Record-Breaking DJ Sets

Nigerian DJs have made their mark in the world of music by breaking impressive records. In October 2021, DJ Yin, also known as Oyinka Asu-Johnson, achieved the Guinness World Record for the longest DJ set. She operated her set for a staggering 243 hours and 30 minutes at The Grill by Yanna in Ikoyi, Lagos. Previously, DJ Obi held the record with a 230-hour performance at the Sao Cafe in Lagos.

Tobi Amusan: World Record for Women 100m Hurdles

Tobi Amusan ran a time of 12.12 seconds to defeat former world record holder, Kendra Harrison, who had set the world record in the 100 meters hurdles with a time of 12.20 seconds in 2016, at the London Müller Anniversary Games.

Hilda Baci: Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Time

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci achieved a remarkable feat on May 15, 2023, by breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time. Hilda surpassed the previous record of 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds set by Chef Lata Tondon in Rewa, India, in 2019. Her extraordinary endurance, culinary skills, and dedication to her craft made her a trailblazer in the world of cooking, leaving a lasting mark on the culinary community.

Sourced From Nigerian Music