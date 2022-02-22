Popular Nigerian actress reacts as Davido hugs, pecks her
A Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has reacted to the hug and peck popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido, gave her.
The popular Nollywood actress’s reaction was made via a post on her social media handle just hours after the hug and peck.
According to Sunday, Davido offered her the hug and peck at the 40th birthday of E-Money.
She wrote: “Tonight I got a peck/hug from my all-time favourite @davido OMG.
“Haaaa I love you Davido.”