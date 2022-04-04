Pope Francis concludes visit to Malta with a call for compassion

Pope Francis concluded a two-day visit to the island of Malta on Sunday with a visit to a shelter housing around 50 migrants.

The shelter is run by volunteers and provides medical and educational services. During the visit, Pope Francis called for Europe to show compassion to would-be refugees who cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya.

“Shipwreck is something that thousands of men, women and children have experienced in the Mediterranean in recent years. Sadly, for many of them, it ended in tragedy. Even yesterday, the news of a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, only four people survived from a boat with around 90 people. Let’s pray for our brothers that found death in our Mediterranean Sea“, appealed Francis.

The Pope also expressed his gratitude for the welcome Europe has shown Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

The trip to Malta has been particularly taxing for the 85-year-old pontiff, who is suffering from a chronic strained ligament in his right knee.

