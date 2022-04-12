Police arrest late Ekuweme singer, Osinachi’s husband

Police have arrested the husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi, Peter Nwachukwu.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh confirmed the arrest, saying: “He is now in our custody. The younger brother of the deceased reported the matter and we have commenced investigation.”

Recall that the news about the death of Ekuweme croner hit news waves last weekend. The Imo-born singer died at age of 42 age.

Osinachi it was gathred was hospitalised in an undisclosed location in Abuja before her demise

There have been conversations on the social media with respect to what the late singer went through in the hands of her husband.

An elder sister of late Gospel singer, Ms Favour Made, in a recent interview with Vanguard, blamed the deceased’s husband for her death.

