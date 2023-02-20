PDP’s Riches Otukpe: A fusion of music and politics

Anyone that is regular at high-profile events of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must be familiar with a pretty singer that is always invited to entertain their guests.

The young lady is Edo state-born American trained Riches Otukpe who has a graduate of Geology with a second degree in Economics.

She started singing at PDP events about 17 years ago while doing her national youth service in Government House, Bayelsa State when former President Goodluck Jonathan was the governor.

She also worked with the ex-President Jonathan on a project that is called Commitment Collaboration and Care (CCC) for those in need and for a healthy living in which she also turned into a song in the name of ex-president as governor of Bayelsa.

She also had a project on children’s awareness to live and stay healthy.

When Jonathan moved to Abuja as Vice President from Bayelsa, Riches was one of those that moved to work and support him at the national level. Riches was formerly Public Relations officer of Performing Musicians Associations of Nigeria (PMAN) Bayelsa state chapter.

However, because her family and siblings are all based in the Unites States of America, Riches makes frequent trips about but always return to the country, according to “to stay closer for a better Nigeria.”

She has been a voice in music for PDP at the national level since 2010 and was invited by one of the ex chairmen of the party to become as official singer of PDP after her relocation to Abuja.

She has had severally performances at the party events and convention since then, showcasing the party on TVs, newspapers, online and several other platforms to support ex president when in power and her party, the PDP till date.

Those who are acquainted with her are of the view that PPD is in Riches DNA ever supporting and showcasing her party with her voice with or without any remunerations.

Very respectful, humble with touching attachment to the PDP, Riches refused to go finally to United State of America since 2017 because of the love for her party and to support her party back to power. One of her wishes for her party to be back in power.

She loves her party even though she so loves her family in the USA.

Riches has staged several performances even in Bayelsa mostly at Three Armed road walk held by ex President Jonathan, all events by all the governors in Bayelsa from GEJ, Timipre Sylva, Seriake Dickson to incumbent Governor Diri supporting them in their campaigns with her voice.

She has staged performances with several artists like Onyenka Owenu, Orits Wiliki, Dede Mabawoku, Charley Boy’s Wife, Daniel Wilson, Timi Dakolo, Timaya, Sammy Okposo of blessed memory, Omawunmi, Wande Coal, Paul Play Dairo, Dr Sid, Tunde Style Plus, M.I Abaga,Prince, J-Martins, Jodie, Harry Song, Davido, Dr Sid, Neato-C, Flavour, Ice-Price and more.

Riches is ever there for her party staging performances and loves to see her party regain power, back as a ruling party that would better Nigeria economy just like she sang in one of her songs on the party in 2017(Nigeria dance o, PDP is back again).

Riches is a member of PDP main Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), State PCC and Women PCC and has been campaigning and canvassing for votes and making sure she wins her polling unit for Atiku/Okowa ticket.

Riches had a Pet project and a foundation where she cared for the sick and catered for their needs in the hospital to put smiles on their faces.

Sourced From Nigerian Music