Partnerships for global health: Qatar and WHO convene first Strategic Dialogue

On 15 November 2021, the State of Qatar and WHO convened their first Strategic Dialogue, building on their strong partnership and their commitment to work jointly in addressing global health challenges. The overall objective of the meeting was to create a platform to facilitate regular dialogue with WHO leadership and technical experts on WHO programmes and policies. This event also provided an opportunity to review the key areas supported by Qatar and explore new areas of collaboration including the impact of COVID-19, emergency response and preparedness, science and innovation, neglected tropical diseases, health and migration.

“The Government of Qatar is an important partner and supporter of WHO’s mandate and programmes,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “I thank the State of Qatar for its commitment to global health and its commitment to flexible funding for WHO, which is so critical to our mission to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable.”

Her Excellency Dr Hanan Mohamed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Public Health said: “under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the Amir of the State of Qatar, Qatar is proud to provide flexible funding to support WHO’s work on COVID-19, and to contribute towards humanitarian responses in emergencies as well as the new partnership on sport and health.”

“We are keen to strengthen the existing partnership between WHO and the State of Qatar to enhance efficiency actions and establish essential health services as part of our push to achieve SDG3,” Mr Khalifa Al Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development.

The strategic dialogue follows a number of enhanced collaborations and developments within the partnership between Qatar and WHO partnership. This includes the signature of the multi-year Memorandum of Understanding focusing on the promotion of health and safety, launched ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will take place in Qatar. A Memorandum of Understanding for the period 2020-2023 in support of the Organization’s Thirteenth General Programme of work 2019-2023, was also signed in March 2021.

Source WHO