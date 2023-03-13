Oscar: Tems view-blocking outfit criticised
Nigerian singer Tems’s debut appearance at Oscars on Sunday has attracted criticisms on social media.
Her outfit blocked the view of other attendees of the event.
Tems, 27, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, was nominated for Best Original Song for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track Lift Me Up.
Her white gown that wrapped around her head was criticised after a screenshot showed a guest craning his neck of get a view of the stage.
Many on social media criticised the singer for being “rude”.
What’s the essence of this Tems dress ? pic.twitter.com/2WhQfZBtYG
— HajiQudus 🧡🌟 (@niffwizzy15) March 13, 2023
what people sitting behind tems are seeing 😭 #Oscars #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/yBgi9ZQQxA
— lasulja (@lasulja) March 13, 2023
This is so disrespectful to the people sitting behind her. #TEMS #Oscars #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/rCtcf2asxE
— missiongirl (@missiongirl4) March 13, 2023
Tem’s dress was made by Ukrainian-born fashion designer Lessja Verlingieri of Lever Couture.