Lightning kills Kenyan football players

Lightning struck two football players to death while playing a football match in Kisii county in western Kenya.

According to local media reports, two other players were also taken to hospital for emergency treatment from injuries sustained during the incident.

“It is quite unfortunate that they lost their lives while playing a game that they loved most. As federation officials, we send our condolences to the affected families,” Football Kenya Federation chairman Evans Akang’a told the Daily Nation.

The players were taking part in a friendly football tournament at the weekend when it began to rain.

“There is no FIFA law that says play must stop when it is raining, not unless the pitch is soaked with water to a point that players find it difficult to pass the ball. We, therefore, ask our authorities to ensure lightning arresters are installed in schools, churches, and other buildings to reduce such cases from recurring,” Mr Akang’a said.

The official urged the authorities to install lightning arrestors in public areas including schools where matches take place in order to reduce such incidents.