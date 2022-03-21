Omeruo resumes training as coach provides fitness update

CD Leganes manager, Mehdi Nafti, has provided an update on the fitness of former Chelsea defender, Kenneth Omeruo.

Speaking at a press conference before CD Leganes’ match with Sporting Gijon, the manager disclosed that the Nigerian defender has resumed training.

The Tunisian football tactician confirmed that the Super Eagles star has resumed full training with Leganes, putting him in contention to be named in the matchday squad for the visit of Sporting Gijon, which will be sweet music to the ears of all Super Eagles fans.

The Ghanaian media had been awash with rumours indicating that Omeruo was going to miss the 2022 World Cup playoff, but the player’s availability is no more an issue.

“Omeruo and Luis Perea are better, they have already completed two sessions with the team, and Borja Garcés is already perfect,” Nafti told reporters.

Omeruo was not available for selection in the last three games played by Leganes because he was recovering from an adductor problem and did not take to the field vs SD Amorebieta on February 21 due to suspension having accumulated five yellow cards.

