Omah Lay to feature Canadian singer Justin Bieber in new song

Singer Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, is set to collaborate with Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, on a new song.

The singer took to his Twitter page on Wednesday night to hint at a possible collaboration with the international superstar.

He tweeted: “Omah Lay x Justin Bieber 04|03|22 💜”

Omah Lay came into the limelight in 2020 after his self-produced single: “Bad Influence,” went viral on social media.

He also won the Next Rated Award at the 2020 Headies Award.

Also, in 2021, Justin Bieber collaborated with Wizkid and Tems on the remix of their song, Essence, which was originally released in 2020.

The multiple award-winning Canadian singer in 2021 also made a song with Nigerian Grammy Award winner, Burnaboy, titled: “Loved By You.”

