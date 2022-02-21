Northeast Nigeria Humanitarian Response – COVID-19 Response: Health Sector Bulletin – January 2022

Highlights – COVID-19 Vaccination So Far

BORNO STATE:

State Target Population = 3,209,130 Total 1st Dose Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna & Pfizer) = 184,792 which accounts to 5.76% Vaccinated with 1st Dose. Total 2nd Dose Vaccinated (AstraZeneca, Moderna & Pfizer) = 66,095 which accounts to 2.06% fully Vaccinated (Percentage of total 1st doses vaccinated with 2nd doses = 35.77%). Booster Dose Vaccinated (Moderna & Pfizer) = 2,169.

AstraZeneca: Total 1st Dose Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 103,811. Total 2nd Dose Vaccinated with AstraZeneca = 41,733 (which accounts to 40.20% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose AstraZeneca)

Moderna: Total 1st Dose Vaccinated with Moderna = 49,818 Total 2nd Dose Vaccinated with Moderna = 23,484 (which accounts to 47.14% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Moderna). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Moderna = 85

Pfizer: Total 1st Dose Vaccinated with Pfizer = 31,165. Total 2nd Dose Vaccinated with Pfizer = 878 (which accounts to 2.82% of 1st dose vaccinated with 2nd dose Pfizer). Booster Dose Vaccinated with Pfizer = 2,084.

YOBE STATE:

Moderna Total = 55,073; AstraZeneca Total= 110,221; Pfizer Total = 55,717 (including Booster)

Moderna Booster Total=159 (128 Males, 31 Females)

Moderna: From 24th August 2021 to Jan 2022, a total of 36,196 people had received 1st dose of the Moderna vaccine. Of this number 15,562were Females and 20,634 were Males. While 18,877 people received 2nd dose of Moderna vaccine representing 59% coverage of the 1st dose. These include 9,188 females and 9,689 Males.

AstraZeneca: From March 2021 to 31th Jan 2022, A total of 80,472 people received 1st dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine (27,617 Females, & 52,855 Males), while 29,749 people had received 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine representing 20% coverage of 1st dose. Of the doses received, 9,828 were Female and 19,921 Males.

Pfizer: A total of 55,409 had received 1st dose, comprised 33,803 Males and 21,606 Females, and only 308 people received 2nd dose (189 Males and & 119 Females).

ADAMAWA STATE:

During the Mass Vaccination of AstraZeneca Vaccination a total of 39,872 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 28,689 came for the second dose vaccination, while during the 2nd phase of AstraZeneca vaccination a total of 17,430 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 11,300 came for the 2nd dose vaccination and during the 3rd phase 72,149 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 24,443 came for the 2nd dose vaccination. A total of 354 non-serious AEFI were reported across 19 LGAs (Fufore: 32, Ganye: 44, Girei: 2, Gombi: 6, Guyuk: 9, Hong: 84,

Jada: 2, Lamurde: 1, Madagali: 1, Maiha: 18, Mayo-Belwa: 32, Michika: 6, Mubi North: 8, Mubi South: 6, Numan: 7, Shelleng: 6, Song: 32, Toungo: 12, Yola North: 25,Yola South: 21) of the AstraZeneca 1st dose vaccination and 1 serious AEFI from Guyuk LGA. During the 2nd dose 310 non-serious AEFI were reported from 16 LGAs (Demsa: 13, Fufore: 46, Ganye: 3, Guyuk: 3, Hong: 3, Lamurde: 6, Maiha: 7, Mayo-Belwa: 143, Michika: 29, Mubi North: 1, Mubi South: 1, Numan: 3, Shelleng: 2, Song: 12, Yola North: 15 and Yola South: 6). During the Phase 2 Moderna Vaccination a total of 33,186 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 28,946 came for the 2nd dose vaccination and during phase 3, 1st dose 28,794 came for the 1st dose and 2,471 came for the 2nd dose vaccination and 81 came for the booster vaccination. A total of 124 non-serious AEFI were reported across 14 LGAs (Demsa: 4, Fufore: 2, Ganye: 6, Gombi: 15, Hong: 17, Jada: 9, Maiha: 3, Mayo-Belwa: 38, Michika: 1, Mubi South: 1, Numan: 2, Shelleng: 3, Yola North: 4 and Yola South: 19) of the Moderna 1st dose vaccination and During the 2nd dose 17 non-serious AEFI were reported from 4 LGAs (Michika: 7, Mubi South: 3, Numan: 4 and Yola North: 3) and the booster vaccination 11 Non-serious AEFI were reported from Michika: 2, Yola North: 6 and Yola South: 3. During the 3rd phase for Pfizer Vaccination a total of 114, 329 came for the 1st dose vaccination and 5, 866 came for the 2nd dose vaccination while 7, 186 came for the Booster vaccination. A total of 78 non-serious AEFI were reported across (Fufore: 3, Hong: 34, Hong: 16, Mubi South: 1, Song: 1, Yola South:

23) of the 1st dose Pfizer vaccination, during the 2nd dose Vaccination 1 non-serious AEFI was reported from Yola South and during the booster vaccination 38 non-serious AEFI were reported from (Fufore: 1, Guyuk: 1,

Hong: 2, Mayo-Belwa: 3, Michika: 6, Mubi North: 5, Numan: 2, Yola North: 3 and Yola South: 15).

Sourced From Nigerian Music