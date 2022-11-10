NonyKingz: Music Has Been An Escape Way For Me From Depressions & Anxiety

Chinonso Emmanuel Odigbo popularly known as NonyKingz is a popular Nigerian Afrobeat artist who base in Iceland, Born in Onitsha Anambra state Nigeria.

NonyKingz is that one son of the soil making Africa proud through his music and promoting afrobeat sound to the world.

He officially came into the music industry in 2016 after he relocated to Iceland the same year and throughout his years of hard work he gained himself a reputation in Iceland.

During our interview with NonyKingz whereby we asked him how much does music mean to him and here are his statements:

Everyone is born with a gift or talent whatever you want to call it, and these gifts or talent isn’t something that comes to you in it’s best version but something that takes it’s time to evolve from something small to something bigger as long as the person is into what he or she is gifted for and working in the path of their gift.

So to me, Music has been part of me even right before I discovered I could sing, At first I was just just in love with music and it played a big part in my life especially mentally.

I happen to remember things through music and also visualise in my head what I want my future to be like, so it has guided me my whole life.

I started singing very early age and now as an adult I am fully into it as a career and a lifestyle.

As we know, There are so much challenges of life, personal struggles and all that. In my case, I already know it well that in this life there will always be challenges which can most of the time make us feel down like depressed or feel anxious and in this case non of us can escape from life surprises when you haven’t work on how to tackle a situation like that, so to me personally, I found my own way of relieving myself when I am depression or anxious through music and that’s where I draw strength he said.

NonyKingz also talked about His upcoming EP which is to be released on November 18th tittle: “VIBES ON VIBES” which he posted few days ago on his Instagram, An art cover / track list of four amazing tracks by the names “Loco” “Vibes on Vibes “ Fancy” and Owo ni koko”, He also hint about having a concert in Reykjavik Iceland in 2023 and that his fans should be expecting nothing but good and positive vibes.

Follow his socials:

Sourced From Nigerian Music