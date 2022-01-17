Nollywood making young Nigerians go into money rit…uals – Samklef

Nigerian Music producer, Samklef has claimed that a lot of young Nigerians “are into rit..ual” because of what they see in Nollywood movie…

Nigerian Music producer, Samklef has claimed that a lot of

young Nigerians “are into rit..ual” because of what they see in Nollywood movies.

Samklef alleged that Nollywood promotes “fetish stuff in all

their movies”.

The music producer further advised Nollywood to have better

scripts, adding that everything is not “religion or juju”.

His tweets read, “These Igbo Nollywood, English and Yoruba

movies are the reason why a lot of young boys are doing rituals. They keep

promoting fetish stuff in all their movies.

“Nigeria movies producer can do better. Everything must not

be based on juju and religion.”

Recently, there have been reports of young men using human

parts of women for money rituals.

Sourced From Nigerian Music