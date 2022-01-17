Nollywood making young Nigerians go into money rit…uals – Samklef
Nigerian Music producer, Samklef has claimed that a lot of
young Nigerians “are into rit..ual” because of what they see in Nollywood movies.
Samklef alleged that Nollywood promotes “fetish stuff in all
their movies”.
The music producer further advised Nollywood to have better
scripts, adding that everything is not “religion or juju”.
His tweets read, “These Igbo Nollywood, English and Yoruba
movies are the reason why a lot of young boys are doing rituals. They keep
promoting fetish stuff in all their movies.
“Nigeria movies producer can do better. Everything must not
be based on juju and religion.”
Recently, there have been reports of young men using human
parts of women for money rituals.