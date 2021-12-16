No Music, No Life! Chike to hold ground-breaking live concert this Friday!
The concert which has Bundle as its head lifeline would also see performances from DJ Skura, M.I Abaga, J’Dess, Simi, Mayorkun, Ric Hassani, Lojay, Zoro, Olakira, and will be hosted by the duo of Funny Bone and Melody Hassan.
Mark the date to celebrate the power of music, and the life it gives with one of Africa’s biggest pop, R&B, and soul singers Chike.
Event: Chike Live: No Music, No Life
Date: Friday, 17th December 2021
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00 PM
