Nnamdi Kanu And The Echoes Of Freedom, By Ozodinukwe Okenwa

Last week a high-powered delegation of notable Igbo elder statesmen led by the 93-year old First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi, visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock, Abuja. The former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Methodist Church, former President of Igbo socio-cultural group, Aka Ikenga, Goddy Uwazurike and Tagbo Amaechi were also part of the group under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats that visited Aso Villa to plead the cause and case of the detained Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Mazi Kanu and the Biafran statehood agitation he champions has somewhat become a national problem worthy of intervention from serious elderly quarters. Given the prevailing chaotic situation of ‘neither war nor peace’ in the South-east region the prospect of Biafran nationhood could be said to be neither here nor there.







Amid gun madness, assassinations and arson, Biafra has turned full circle! Our brothers and sisters in Igboland are living dangerously; a perilous life not worth living.

The nonagenarian leader of the delegation had reportedly told the President that the situation in the Southeast was “painful and pathetic” arguing that businesses and education were suffering in the region and pleading for a political solution rather than a military one to Kanu’s case.

He asked President Buhari to release Kanu to him promising that Kanu would “no

Sourced From Sahara Reporters