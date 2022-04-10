Nigeria’s Gospel Musician Osinachi Dies, Husband Pastor Nabbed For Murder

Nigeria’s popular gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu who shot into the limelight with the hit, “Ekwueme”, which she sang alongside Prospa Ochimana, died on Friday night in an Abuja hospital.

Following the death of the songstress reports have it that her husband Pastor Peter Nwachukwu has been arrested in connection to her death.

On Saturday, her colleague, Frank Edwards, alleged that the late singer had an abusive husband, who regularly brutalised her before she died.

Mr Edwards made the remarks in an Instagram live video.

It is alleged that Osinachi who was allegedly killed by her husband after she was beaten and kicked in her chest was rushed to the hospital and was placed on life support for some days before she finally died on Friday.

Frank Edwards said on several occasions, the late singer’s husband was in the habit of publicly insulting his wife, and he abused her on several occasions.

Recounting an encounter with the singer, he said, “One time in a studio, this man slapped her in the studio just because she wanted to record the song in Igbo against his will. She does not do anything on her own.”

“She would say, please beg my husband. She was at his mercy. I didn’t know the intensity of what she was going through; I didn’t know how somebody would be jealous of their wife or claim to love.

“There are a lot of stories where people told her this and that, but what I know was that the control was too much. The other time somebody wanted me to get her for an event, and I contacted her, but she said ‘beg my husband.”

The singer also alleged that the late singer’s husband was controlling and would take the money she made from events. He, however, said the singer was secretive about what she was going through in her marriage.

“She couldn’t even tell people what she was going through. I only got to know because Aunty Joy contacted me to promote her song. That was when I got a glimpse into what was happening,” he said.

“It’s crazy,” he lamented.

“People have tried to invite her for their programmes, but she will keep telling them that they must beg my husband first,” he said.

Further narrating his experiences about the late singer’s marital hurdle with her husband, he said a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Joy Nunieh, once gifted the singer a studio in Abuja. Still, her husband never allowed her to use the studio simply because it was built without his permission.

Mr Nwachukwu could not be reached for comments Saturday.

