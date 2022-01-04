Nigeria’s Ayra Starr Replies Critics Of Her Recent Terrible Performance

Talented singer, Ayra Starr has replied to those fans turn critics following her recent performance at a concert who stated that she can’t sing.

The fast-rising singer took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to explain how she has been performing almost every day since October. According to her, that had been the reason for her strained voice.

The ‘bloody Samaritan’ crooner added that those making such rounds should try to shut it down as it is by talent and grace she had to make it to stardom.





In her words;

“My lovesss, I’ve been performing almost everyday since October, of course my voice is strained, I be human being, so please dead that Ayra Starr cannot sing bs, dead it fast fast. it’s all talent and grace here baby.”

See her tweet below;

