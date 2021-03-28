Nigerians slam Wike for promising Burna Boy, others N10m each

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to attack Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for promising to give N10m each to Grammy award-winning artiste, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, and other artistes, who performed at a homecoming party for the music star.

Days after winning at the last Grammy, Burna Boy visited Rivers, his home state on Saturday, March 27, 2021, and was received by fans and the state government.

In a bid to honour and celebrate him, the state government organised a homecoming party for the Grammy award-winning artiste.

While giving a speech at the party, Governor Wike promised to give 10m each to Burna Boy and other artistes that performed at the party.

In a video making rounds on social media, the governor said, “All of you that have come to today, the Rivers people and the Niger -Delta people that have come to perform, I am proud of you. All of you will go home with N10m each.”

However, Wike’s comment did not sit well with many Nigerians as many took to Twitter to lambast him. Some of the criticisms against the governor are hinged on the non-payment of teachers’ salaries in Rivers State.

You’ll recall that in February 2021, public school teachers in the state cried out over non-payment of their salaries running into five years.

Below are some of Nigerians’ reactions to Wike’s monetary promise to Burna Boy and other artistes.

