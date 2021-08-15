Nigerians React as Samklef says he no longer believes in Heaven and Hell
Nigerian music executive, Samklef is currently being dragged over a controversial statement about heaven and hell.
In a video he posted on his page, Samklef said he no longer believes in heaven or hell. According to him, he has informed all his friends of his stance and he plans to live his life the way it pleases him.
Typically his first statement would have ignored, but it wasn’t after Samklef gave his reasons. While trying to explain the mystery of death and the afterlife, Samklef said: “When my enemy dies, my body will go back to the earth. So tell me why I should believe my body that’s rotten will go to heaven or hell.”
See post as well as reactions below:
