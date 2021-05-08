Nigerian tweeps celebrate Mavin Records at 9

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to celebrate Mavin Records, as the popular record label clocks nine years in the music industry.

Mavin Record Boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, announced on Twitter that the record label was nine years old as he shared a video that depicts the growth of Mavin Records.

Alongside the video, his caption read, “Mavin is 9 years today. Thank you guys for all the love and support over the years. We are so grateful. Love always.”

The announcement created a buzz as Nigerian tweeps sent their congratulatory messages to celebrate the record label.

A Twitter user, @Revolverthe1st, tweeted “Happy 9th anniversary to Mavin Records and we the fans appreciate your dedication for constructing great artists.”

Also, Sunday Afolabi, with the handle @Abayomi0021, said, “I pray that the grace of God that has been working there never stops. More grace and more blessings. We love you and the good music coming from you all to the world.”

Sending love to the record label, @raphealchinedu1 said, “Let’s share Love again for the Boss!!! Thank you Mavin records for giving us good music’s till date…..more grace, more win.”

Some other fans asked for more music from the popular record label.

Another tweep, @RitaTim, tweeted, “Congratulations Boss. Don’t you think we deserve a major tune from the label? Something like ‘Dorobucci’, ‘Looku Looku’, ‘Adaobi’, etc. It’s been a while though.”

A user identified as @Amprinceokhai said, “More wins Don Jazzy, more good music, more talent discovery. It’s been an amazing journey with great talents Mavin Records has given us these past years.

“Can’t wait for what you will have for us when Mavin Records complete a decade.”

The label is home to recording artists such as Korede Bello, Dr SID, D’Prince, Di’Ja, Johnny Drille, Ladipoe, DNA Twins, Rema, Ayra Starr, 6xSlatt, Crayon, and a host of others.

Sourced From Nigerian Music