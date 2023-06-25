Nigerian Singer Victony Shares Inspiring Recovery Journey and Musical Vision in Exclusive Interview

…By Enitan Thompson for TDPel Media.

In a recent interview with Tacha on Cool FM in Lagos, Nigerian singer Anthony Victor, popularly known as Victony, shared some significant updates about his life.

Victony, who was involved in a fatal accident in 2021 that resulted in one death and three injuries, expressed his gratitude for recovering from his injuries and undergoing his final surgery in January this year.

He also discussed his passion for music and his intention to blend old-school music and fashion with modern afrobeats.

Recovery from Surgery and Accident:

Victony, the talented Nigerian artist, revealed that he had his final surgery in January this year.

This news comes after he had been in a wheelchair for approximately a year due to the severe injuries sustained in the accident.

Speaking about the incident, the singer expressed his relief, stating that he is now perfectly fine after the last surgery, and he credited God for his recovery.

Passion for Music from a Young Age:

During the interview, the host, Tacha, asked Victony about the inspiration behind his music career.

The singer shared that his love for music began at a very early age.

Recalling his childhood, Victony revealed that his mother would play Blackstreet Boyz songs whenever he cried, and this had a profound impact on him.

Although he couldn’t pinpoint the exact moment when his passion for music started, he emphasized that his affinity for music has always been natural and deep-rooted.

Blend of Old-School and Modern Afrobeat:

As the conversation delved into Victony’s musical style, the singer expressed his intention to incorporate elements of old-school music and fashion into the vibrant world of modern afrobeats.

By merging classic influences with contemporary sounds, Victony aims to create a unique and refreshing musical experience for his audience.

This innovative approach demonstrates his desire to pay homage to the past while contributing to the evolution of Nigerian music.

Conclusion:

In his interview with Tacha on Cool FM, Victony, the Nigerian singer, provided updates on his life, including his successful recovery from injuries sustained in a devastating accident and his final surgery in January.

He also shared insights into his lifelong love for music, which he attributed to his mother’s soothing melodies during his childhood.

Moreover, Victony expressed his artistic vision of infusing old-school music and fashion into modern afrobeats, showcasing his commitment to creating a distinct musical identity.

