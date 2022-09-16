Nigerian Rapper, Ice Prince Breaks Silence Days After His Release From Prison

Nigerian rapper, Panshak Henry popularly known as Ice Prince, has broken silence following his release from the Ikoyi prison, a few days ago.

Naija News earlier reported that the hip-hop artiste, who was remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for abducting and assaulting a Police officer, was granted bail on Friday, 9th September.

In a tweet shared on his Twitter page on Thursday, 15th September the rapper recognised the importance of freedom.⁣

He wrote: “Freedom is priceless.”

Ice Prince Arrest

A statement released by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, alleged that the music star abducted and threatened to throw an officer into the river after he was stopped for driving without a license.⁣

⁣

The statement reads: “At 3 am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today”.

The 35-year-old entertainer was arraigned at the Magistrate Court in the Ajah area of Lagos.

His lawyer, Folarin Dalmeida said Ice Prince was released from the Nigerian correctional centre in Ikoyi, Lagos after he met his bail conditions.

“His bail conditions have been met, and he was released yesterday (Thursday),” he said.

