Nigerian police arrest late gospel singer Osinachi’s husband for assault

By Chisomo Phiri

ABUJA-(MaraviPost)-Police in Nigeria have arrested the husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi, Peter Nwachukwu over the death of his wife.

This follows after reports suggested that the renowned was abused by her husband repeatedly before her death.

<img data-attachment-id="140059" data-permalink="https://www.maravipost.com/nigerian-police-arrest-late-gospel-singer-osinachis-husband-for-assault/peter-nwachukwu/" data-orig-file="https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/nigerian-police-arrest-late-gospel-singer-osinachis-husband-for-assault.jpg" data-orig-size="768,1024" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title="Peter-Nwachukwu" data-image-description data-image-caption=" Peter Nwachukwu arrested for abusing wife to death ” data-medium-file=”https://www-maravipost-com.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Peter-Nwachukwu.jpg?strip=all&lossy=1&fit=225%2C300&ssl=1″ data-large-file=”https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/nigerian-police-arrest-late-gospel-singer-osinachis-husband-for-assault.jpg” width=”768″ height=”1024″ src=”https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/nigerian-police-arrest-late-gospel-singer-osinachis-husband-for-assault.jpg” alt class=”wp-image-140059″ srcset=”https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/nigerian-police-arrest-late-gospel-singer-osinachis-husband-for-assault.jpg 768w, https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/nigerian-police-arrest-late-gospel-singer-osinachis-husband-for-assault-2.jpg 225w, https://ecsr67p3csy.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/nigerian-police-arrest-late-gospel-singer-osinachis-husband-for-assault.jpg 384w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px”> Peter Nwachukwu arrested for assaulting wife to death

After her demise, Nigerians call for the arrest of her husband for assaulting the wife which led to her death.

Reacting to her death, popular singer Frank Edwards claimed that Osinachi’s husband abused her on different occasions in a live Instagram video.

He said, “So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light. I won’t say much now, I will let the former NDDC director (aunty Joy) who did everything possible to stop this from happening talk first, but it still happened. We tried to stop this.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect is currently in their custody.

“The man, Peter Nwachukwu is currently in our custody. A family member of the deceased lodged a report at Lugbe police station. “Following the complaint, we arrested the suspect and the investigation is currently ongoing. We will make findings,” said Adeh.

A 42-year-old singer Osinachi passed away on Friday at undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost

Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipostFacebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Related

Sourced From Nigerian Music