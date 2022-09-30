Nigerian musician, producer, two others murdered in Abuja

A Nigerian music star, Chop Boy, his producer and two other persons have been murdered in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

DAILY POST gathered that Chop Boii, aka Sempe, was reportedly in his house in Gwarimpa area of Abuja with his producer, a friend, and his producer’s girlfriend when they were attacked by yet to be identified armed men.

According to reports, after the killing, their fingers were chopped off and their blood was used to write on the wall.

When contacted, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh confirmed the unfortunate incident.

She said the incident was a case of suspected culpable homicide, stating that “wife of one of the deceased, one Queen Blue Jack had earlier informed the Police of not knowing the whereabouts of her husband who left home with a friend and all efforts to reach them both proved abortive.

“Upon receipt of this information, a team of detectives attached to the Gwarimpa division was drafted to the scene where her husband and three other persons were found dead in their pool of blood.

“The bodies were taken to the hospital for possible medical intervention but were confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

“The deceased were deposited at the Kubwa General Hospital morgue; discrete investigations have commenced and emerging developments will be communicated subsequently”.

Sourced From Nigerian Music