Nigerian Music Star Tiwa Savage Makes History at Royal Coronation in England

It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a historic moment as Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage performed at the coronation concert of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle in England on Sunday evening.

This marked the first time that a Nigerian artiste had ever performed at a royal coronation and it was an amazing achievement for Tiwa Savage. Over 20,000 people attended the concert which was organised by the BBC, while globally, over 18 million people watched the show.

Tiwa Savage wowed the audience with her beautiful voice as she performed “Keys to the Kingdom”, a song she recorded with Mr Eazi and was featured on Beyoncé’s album “The Lion King’’ released in July 2019. This song was one of 27 songs that Beyonce produced but did not sing on the Lion King: The Gift album.

The high point of Tiwa Savage’s performance was when two ‘Bata’ (Talking drums) drummers came to play beside her, leaving the well-packed concert attendees screaming with joy.

Tiwa Savage looked stunning in a regal green dress designed by Lanre Da Silva and was introduced as the Queen of Afrobeats. She performed on a large stage, accompanied by an orchestra that included violinists, drummers, and backup singers who sang in Yoruba and English.

The inspirational song “Keys to the Kingdom” is a blend of the traditional Yoruba language and English that aims to motivate one to keep pushing through and defeat doubts.

The concert also featured performances from global music icons like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench, Andrea Bocelli, and Sir Bryn Terfel. The show was an exciting and star-studded event with over 20 artists performing for the occasion.

The fact that a Nigerian artiste, Tiwa Savage, was selected to perform at the coronation concert for the new king and queen of England is a proud moment for Nigeria and also an indication that the world is recognizing the Afrobeats music genre.

Overall, Tiwa Savage’s performance was a memorable one that will go down in history as a Nigerian artiste graced the stage at such a significant event for the British Monarchy. Her appearance demonstrated the impact that Afrobeats music is having on the global stage, and her performance was nothing short of spectacular.

Credit: premiumtimesng.com

