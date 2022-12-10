Nigerian Men Most Desirable In The World – Singer, Ezi Declares

British-born Nigerian singer, Ezichimemela Ezeh has made a declaration about Nigerian men.

Naija News reports that the alte-singer while speaking as a guest on an episode of ‘The Cruise Connoisseur” Podcast asserted that women of all races love Nigerian men.

Discussing on the reputation of Nigerian men, Ezi said despite the fact that Nigerian men are accused of being cheat and players, women from different races still want to date them.

She maintained that there’s something special about men from Nigeria because they are desirable around the world.

She added that even though women talk down on Nigerian men and call them ‘demons’, they still get married to them every other weekend.

”Every race all over the world loves Nigerian men, there’s something about y’all,” Ezi said.

Watch her speak below:

Fela Told Me To Stop Smiling Too Much

Meanwhile, Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti aka Big Bird has opened up on some of his experiences while growing up.

Seun, who is the youngest son of legendary singer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti revealed what his father taught him during his prime years.

According to Seun, while growing up, he received frowning lessons from his dad.

Big bird explained his father recommended the lessons to him because he reasoned life needed frowns but he was always smiling.

Praising his iconic father, the 39-year-old saxophonist said he eventually mastered the act of frowning in such a manner that nobody can withstand his eyes when at it.

