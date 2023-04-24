Nigerian Jollof Queen attempts Guinness World Record for longest cook-a-thon

Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Nigerian Jollof Queen, Hilda Baci is attempting a Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon.

The Multi-talented TV Producer and actress announced the four-day cook-a-thon would start from 11th May to 14th May.

The Cook-a-thon (Cooking Marathon) is an attempt by Hilda, who has shown her culinary skills on various Television Cook shows and represented Nigeria at the Jollof Faceoff Competition in 2021, emerging as the winner.

This time the Nigerian foodpreneur aims to break the Guinness World record of 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds set by Chef Lata Tondon in Rewa, India, in 2019.

The event, held at Amore Gardens, Lekki, would showcase Hilda’s culinary skills using various local and intercontinental recipes to put Nigeria on the global culinary map.

Hilda, the chief executive officer of “My Food by Hilda”, a fast-food restaurant in Lekki, at a press conference in Lagos, reiterated the essence of the cook-a-thon as an inspirational platform for young people.

‘‘The goal of the Cook-a-thon is to inspire every young girl about the possibility of achieving their dreams. This is why I am setting an example with this attempt. The victory of the cook-a-thon is a win for young women across the continent in breaking barriers and the capacity for impact,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.

The event, which will test Hilda’s will and grit as a cook, also aims to inspire young chefs and imbibe prowess.

In preparation for the Cook-a-thon, Hilda claimed to have achieved a successful 24-hour dry run from the 12th to the 13th of April

Hilda also disclosed that she has partnered with a fitness trainer and nutritionist to lose weight and adjust her diet.

She and her team boast of having designed over 100 recipes to be served at the event open to the public through registration.

Also speaking, Lead Project Coordinator, ‘Hilda Cook-a-thon’ Nowe Segun-Ojo, explained that the event provides many opportunities.

‘‘The Hilda Cook-a-thon is a ground-breaking project geared at making an impact and providing growth opportunities. We are journeying to set a new narrative and bring something refreshing to Africa. We believe this is achievable, and we are banking on everyone to support a young woman with big dreams. We appreciate all our sponsors who have made this project possible’’.

In driving her entrepreneurial vision for impact and attracting more investors and collaborators toward the expansion of FoodbyHilda, the event will have sideline activities, including games, music performances, poetry, and celebrity attendance.

The Cook-a-thon is headline sponsored by GB Food; Gino tomatoes paste, Ginomax and Bama. Other sponsors include Woodscope, Amore Gardens, Vendease, AfriGlobal, Uber, Arla Foods, CWAY, Filmhouse, ORIKI, and PowerOil.

Uber will be offering discounted rides to attendees of the event. Hilda is also partnering with Slum2school and Festus Fajemilo Foundation, two Non-Governmental organisations, to bring disadvantaged children to the event and inspire them to pursue their dreams.

