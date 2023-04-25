Nigerian Idol Season 8 Begins With Thrilling Performances

The exciting introduction of a few contestants who advanced to the stage week marked the start of Nigerian Idol season 8 in style. Replays of the auditions were shown, highlighting the memorable and amusing parts of the show.

Obi Asika, Simi, and D’banj shared their excitement for the new season during a brief interview with the judges, mentioning the abundance of gifted contestants as an incentive for Nigerian Idol season 8 to raise the standard with the talent choices.

IK Osakioduwa, the host of the competition, introduced Prosper ‘Mina’ Algado, the first contestant, who impressed the judges with his performance.

Abraham, who fell in love with music at the age of 15, attracted the judges to church with his singing and got a YES from them to become the next idol. 14 years ago, Lily started her journey to compete on Nigerian Idol. She performed brilliantly for the judges and received a golden ticket as a result.

While some contestants were fortunate enough to receive golden tickets, others were not. The first contestant to receive a NO from the judges was Patrick, who was then followed by Angel, Mark Houston, Favour, Emmahbasiita, and Ryano, among others who were told to try again later.

Quest, one of the standout competitors, won over the judges with her lovely performance. She has been singing professionally since she was 16 and works as a music director.

Several other contestants, including Chief, Osokoya, Fejiro, BenPhillips, and Amb. Lawrence, Daiwil, Cabrina Divo, Dozie, Sir Danny, etc., received golden tickets at the conclusion of the first day of auditions. Now that they have been chosen, they will compete for the final choice during the stage week.

The episode of the following week will introduce viewers to fresh performers from “Audition Day 2” who will be competing for golden tickets to advance to theater week. It promises to be amusing, thought-provoking, and breathtaking.

