Nigerian Idol S8: Victory Gbakara wins N100m grand prize

Victory Gbakara, one of the contestants for the Nigerian idol, season 8 edition, has emerged winner of the show, walking away with N100m grand prize.





This was announced by Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa, popularly known as IK, the host of the show, during the grand finale held in Lagos on Sunday.

Gbakara, 25, is walking away with N35m cash prize with a brand new SUV, one year supply of Bigi drinks, a week gat-away holiday to Cape Town, one year supply of WAW detergent and other prizes.

Performances on the live show were judged by the viewers who hold the power to retain and evict contestants through their votes.

After five weeks of audition and theatre week performances, 10 contestants were adjudged best performers by the trio of Obi Asika, D’banj and Simi.





The season 8 Top 10 contestants were: Savvy Henry; Constance; Goodness; Abraham; Quest; Precious Mac, Victory; Reigny; Ose Daniel, and Chisom.

And just a week to the end of the show, Precious Mac and Victory Gbakara emerged top 10 contestants.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Victory Gbakara is a Nigerian lawyer, singer and song writer who hails from Delta state.





He started singing at the tender age of nine and was part of a choir group, where he honed his singing skills. (NAN)

