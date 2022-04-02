Nigerian fans react as FIFA features Davido in 2022 World Cup soundtrack

Fans of Davido have shaded Burna Boy and Wizkid after the singer got featured on the official FIFA 2022 sound track.

Davido had taken to Twitter to inform his fans about the feature on Friday.

The over excited fans hailed the musician saying that those who sang Ballon d’Or didn’t get an invite, but Davido got.

The statement was a reference to the song by Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Davido was featured alongsideTrinidad Cardona, an American R&B singer.

Davido wrote: “I’m honored to be featured on the Official @FlFAWorldCup 2022 Soundtrack ! See y’all later 2NITE ! This one ts for Africa ! TULE!!! WE RISE !”

See reactions below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music