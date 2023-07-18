Nigerian Community in Baltimore, USA Set To Host Popular Fuji Musician, Saheed Osupa

Posted by African Examiner Entertainment News, Latest News (African Examiner) – As the love and appreciation for Fuji music continue to soar among Nigerians at home and diaspora, Penthouse Production, a PR company in America has announced that popular Nigerian Fuji singer and actor, Akorede Babatunde Okunola, aka Saheed Osupa, will be performing in Baltimore, Maryland USA.

The venue is at Fortune 10 center, 1724 woodlawn Dr., Baltimore MD 21207.

The date for the event is on August 11 and the time is 7pm. The show will come to and end by 2am.

The African Examiner writes that singles in the event will pay $30 as agate fee while a table of five will be sold for $500.

It will be recalled that Osupa began his music career as a teenager in 1983 and his first album is Fuji fa disco.

Saheee Osupa has been on tour in United States for about 2 months performing and entertaining his fans.



Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.



Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank



AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank _______________________________Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.Send donations to:AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBAAFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First BankAFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239

Related Posts

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=89464

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...