Nigeria: Who Decides Which Ethnic Nations Will Form Any Union Together? By Ndidi Uwechue

A country is a political Union of Ethnic Nations. When a country is forced into being by some “strong man”, it tends to later unravel. However, when Ethnic Nations choose to be in Union, that tends to make a viable and satisfactory country. In the case of Nigeria, who should decide which Ethnic Nations are to be in Union together – is it the peoples of the Ethnic Nations, or, is it the elite? This is now a very important question when there is a nationwide consensus that the 1999 Constitution that binds the Ethnic Nations into a Union called “Nigeria” is actually not fit for purpose, and it has been repudiated widely for being an illegitimate forgery.

Answering that question boils down to who has SOVEREIGNTY to decide what any Union should be like. Is it the political elite who are the “dominant power” and “supreme authority” over the peoples? If that is the case, then the peoples are the slaves of the political elite, and as such, have no rights, and have no future.









What is known is that prior to Independence, the conditions for Nigeria to exist as a Union included that it must be as a Federation, and the Ethnic Nations had Sovereignty in their ancestral land. A forgery though it is, the 1999 Constitution which the political elite in office have sworn to uphold states in:

Chapter 2, Section 14 (2) It is hereby, accordingly, declared that:

(a) sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria from whom government through this Constitution derives all its powers and authority;

Government is the political elite in office, and the section above makes it clear that it is the people of Nigeria who are the “dominant power” and “supreme authority” over the political elite in office because it is the people who have Sovereignty. That actually makes sense because first, you have a people who then come together to decide upon the type of government they want, whether it be a monarchy, presidential, or parliamentary system that would be best for them. Having decided, they would then create a Constitution to bring it about, and once they have that, those among them who want to be in government would vie for office via elections, and the successful candidates would become “government”. It is clear that Sovereignty belongs to the people, not the government because the people create government – the people existed first, before government; just as it is clear that parents have Sovereignty, not their baby because the parents exist first then create the baby.

Therefore, regardless of the bigmanism and utter contempt that the political elite in office show towards the people, it is still the people who, because they have Sovereignty, will decide (using their inalienable right of Self-Determination) which Ethnic Nations they will form any Union with. There are two broad groups. Unionists who want the current Ethnic Nations of “Nigeria” to stay together; and Non-Unionists who want something different, and who prefer fresh new beginnings where culturally compatible Ethnic Nations will come together in the Union of their choice. For both Unionist and Non-Unionist, the pathway is thankfully the same.

Step 1 – Repudiate (publicly reject and denounce) the sham, imposed in 1999. This has been done countrywide by the indigenous peoples standing as the NINAS Movement, as well as by individuals and groups seeking Self-Determination. Furthermore, late last year, leaders and those who guide the direction that Nigeria takes, in essence also repudiated the 1999 Constitution in their Communiqué describing it as “Oligo-military in nature and not representing the collective interest of Nigerians”. They concluded by calling on the government to begin a process that would end in reworking the Constitution. This took place at a meeting convened by Vision Africa and the Global Peace Foundation on 13 December 2021. Present were political, cultural, and religious leaders from right across the country such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Sultan of Sokoto, Rev. Pam Yakubu, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Gani Adams, former Governor Obong Victor Attah, Madam Ankio Briggs, and many others.

Step 2 – Since people have admitted that the 1999 Constitution is null and needs to be replaced (ie, have repudiated it, disowned it), logical necessity means having a transitioning process with a time-bound Transitional Government where current political office holders remain in place, and where ethnic nationalities conduct their Self-Determination Regional Referendums to decide what type of Union they want to be part of.

That said, both Unionists and Non-Unionists will each have to convince their own particular Ethnic Nation that their viewpoint is the best one that will give their Nation a useful future. A note of caution may be needed for Unionists in particular. Since Unionists have managed to fabricate a hoax Union using the sham 1999 Constitution foisted upon Nigerians, and the compromised mainstream media is silent about this reality, they may think that maintaining silence while they try to railroad the country to General Elections in 2023 is how to keep on imposing their Union. Even though in the past, Unionists managed to herd Nigerians into Elections so as to renew the life of the illegitimate 1999 Constitution for four years each time, things are quite different now. Nigerians, especially Non-Unionists are “woke” now, and they have begun to see the link between General Elections, the sham 1999 Constitution that facilitates (Ahmadu) Bello’s Caliphate Agenda of ruthlessness and conquest, plus the miseries and now genocide for land grab that it facilitates. Therefore, they will do the right thing and not submit themselves and their future ever again to a forged instrument. So, pushing into Elections 2023 without Ethnic Nations first deciding who they want to be in any Union with would be the quickest and surest way to end any chance of the Union called “Nigeria” being possible.

Unlike Amalgamation which was decided by a foreign occupying power, now it is the ordinary people of each Ethnic Nation who will decide who if any, they want to be in a Union with. However, they will have to bear in mind that this is the 21st Century, and forming tiny, non-viable new countries, requiring foreign aid to keep going, would be unlikely acceptable to the United Nations, and the international community. Moreover, and quite frankly, the world expects many things that Black Africans do to be violence-filled, corruption-filled, and full of confusion. Will Nigerians be able to give the watching world a pleasant surprise by being organised, respectful of Black lives, and with a maturity that equals that of any civilised people? If Nigerians want a non-violent ORDERLY PROCESS, then the NINAS Movement’s proposition that is already on the table is there to be examined.

Ndidi Uwechue is a British citizen with Igbo heritage from the Lower Niger Bloc. She is a retired Metropolitan (London) Police Officer, she is a signatory to the Constitutional Force Majeure, and she writes from Abuja.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters