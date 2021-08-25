Nigeria: Two dead as gunmen attack military academy

– Advertisement –





At least two people have been killed after gunmen attacked a top military academy in Nigeria.

Local media reports say another person has been abducted at the Nigerian Defence Academy which trains elite officers from Nigeria and other African countries.

An army spokesman said the assailants broke into the campus in the northern city of Kaduna in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In a statement the academy said “The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised” on Tuesday “by unknown gunmen, who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka. During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.”

The Academy said it has “commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area, with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.”

The military institution that was attacked is situated close to another educational institution, the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization where 39 students were abducted by gunmen on March 11, 2021.

The incident is the latest in the wave of attacks and mass abductions in Kaduna and other north-western states in recent months.

Many students have dropped out of schools and colleges which have been targeted by the insurgents.

Analysts say the latest incident is embarrassing for Nigerian authorities as they struggle to improve the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

Source: Africafeeds.com