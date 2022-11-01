Nigeria: Police question eight over death of Davido’s 3-year old son

News of the tragic drowning though has been trending on social media around the world with fans expressing their condolences to the couple.

My thoughts and prayers are with Davido and Chioma and the Adeleke family at this time. I pray for God to strengthen and comfort them. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 1, 2022

I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.-PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) November 1, 2022

Can’t look at this picture the same way again 💔 Prayers up for Davido and Chioma 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hPOJSKg8X7 — SEYE BANKS (@SheyeBanks) November 1, 2022

What a dark day. My heart and love go to David and Chioma.. 💔🕊 @davido I pray for your heart and mind this period. You have endured so much loss brother. May God hold you in his arms and keep you through this — The Guy (@MI_Abaga) November 1, 2022

Davido has three other children with other partners but he and Chioma Rowland announced they would be getting married next year.

Sourced from Africa Feeds