Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 279 | 06 – 12 June 2022)

The DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and to collect information on large and sudden population movements, provide frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a sub-component of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Nigeria, ETT utilises direct observation and a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population per location, enabling targeted humanitarian response planning.

Between 06 and 12 June 2022, a total of 3,581 new arrivals were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The new arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kala Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (907 individuals or 25%), improved security (809 individuals or 23%), military operations (753 individuals or 21%), fear of attack (607 individuals or 17%), seasonal farming (344 individuals or 10%), conflicts/attacks (160 individuals or 4%) and family re-unification (1 individual or <1%).

As a result of the rainy season, we would observe that movements triggered by seasonal farming have been on the increase in the past weeks. This is assumed to continue in the coming weeks.

