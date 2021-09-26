Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 241 | 13 – 19 September 2021

Between 13 and 19 September 2021, a total of 2,972 movements were recorded in the states of Adamawa and Borno. The recorded movements consisted of 2,379 arrivals and 593 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Kala/Balge, and Monguno Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected state of Borno and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Kala/Balge, and Konduga LGA of Borno, and Demsa, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Mubi North, and Song LGAs of Adamawa.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: voluntary relocation (2,065 individuals or 69%), poor living conditions (476 individuals or 16%), improved security (343 individuals or 12%), and seasonal farming (77 individuals or 3%).

