New government named by Chad’s military leaders

– Advertisement –





A new transitional government has been named by Military leaders in Chad led by Mahamat Idriss Déby Kaka, the son of long-time ruler Idriss Déby.

President Déby died last month from injuries he sustained on the battle front with rebels.

According to the army 40 ministers and their deputies have been appointed with former rebel chief, Acheick Ibn Oumar as head of the new national reconciliation ministry.

Several other long-time opponents of the former president were given portfolios in the new transitional government.

The military made the announcement after the ruling military council lifted an overnight curfew imposed on the country.

– Advertisement –



Last month protests broke out against the military council, turning violent with reports of at least two people dying.

The protests were called by the opposition coalition defying a ban placed on demonstrations.

There has been international concern for the stability of Chad in recent weeks, as a rebel group also tried to advance on the capital N’djamena.

But not all opposition figures are uncomfortable about the military council being led by Mr Déby’s son Mahamat Idriss Déby Kaka.

– Advertisement –





They consider his assumption to the role as an institutional coup, and are now pushing for a civilian president.

Source: Africafeeds.com