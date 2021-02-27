You are here
Nbc Bans Ric Hassanis Song Thunder Fire You
Entertainment Lifestyle 

NBC bans Ric Hassani’s song, ‘Thunder Fire You’

Village Reporter ,
Nbc Bans Ric Hassanis Song Thunder Fire You

The breakup song, made out of spite and towards a fictional cheating partner and her friends was simply a work of art. Instead, it’s been banned from airwaves, for infringing on the laws against strong language. In the past, the NBC has banned 2Baba‘s 2008 smash hit, ‘Enter The Place.’

The ban has since turned promo for the song as sympathizers have flocked to streaming platforms to check the song out.

Since the issue was announced, Twitter has been agog with reactions.

You can read some of them below;

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email