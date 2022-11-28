Naija News: Top Nigerian News headlines for today, Monday 28th November 2022

Naija News, read Top Headlines today, Monday 28th November 2022 below.

Below are the Newspaper Headlines & Naija News today from Nigerian Newspapers. Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers:

1. Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of Alhaji Kassim Akinleye as his chief of staff, He also approved the appointment of Mallam Rasheed Olawale as his Chief Press Secretary. Also on the list of appointments is Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye as the Secretary to the state government.

2. Unknown gunmen, on Sunday morning set ablaze the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State. The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja, said the incident occurred at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

3. The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered all Commissioners of Police in charge of State Police Commands to promptly activate the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) so as to engage all stakeholders in evolving strategies for mitigating threats to the 2023 General Elections process within their various areas of responsibility.

4.Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at the weekend disrupted the activities of a major cocaine syndicate in Lagos following the arrest of a 56-year-old trafficker, Lawal Lateef Oyenuga who was on a mission to deliver 400grams of the class A drug concealed in a pair of palm sandals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and the swift follow up arrest of a wanted notorious kingpin, Wasiu Sanni Gbolahan popularly known as Teacher, who recruits mules for the cartel.

.5. Senator Ademola Adeleke, has officially taken over as the 6th Executive Governor of Osun after taking oath of office. The oath of office was administered to the Governor by the State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

6. Popular Afrobeats Singer and songwriter, David Adeleke AKA Davido on Sunday, November 27, 2022 made his first ever public appearance after the death of his son, Ifeanyi in October. Davido and his team are in Osun State for the inauguration of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, the soon-to-be sworn-in governor of the state.

7. Nigerian singer, Terry G has publicly declared that he has stopped smoking and drinking, saying he has also quit womanising. The singer, who once described himself as the craziest singer in Nigeria, urged his fans to celebrate with him as he has turned a new leaf.

8. Famous Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has officially wedded newspaper publisher, Fidelis Anosike. The wedding took place at a 900-year-old Abbey with a distinctive past in the United Kingdom.

9. Popularly Lagos businessman, Ikechukwu Ogbonna also known as IVD, has threatened to commit suicide weeks after the death of his wife, Bimbo. IDOMA VOICE recalls that Bimbo’s death was announced by her sister in an Instagram post.

10. Police used tear gas and water cannons against football fans in central Brussels on Sunday as violence broke out in the aftermath of Belgium’s 2-0 defeat to Morocco in the FIFA World Cup.

Sourced From Nigerian Music