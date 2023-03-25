My pastoral work doesn’t stop me from singing secular music – Ogun cleric

A church cleric, Omolaja Babatunde, who also doubles as a secular musician, has said that his music career does not disturb his pastoral work.

Babatunde, with the stage name ‘BTEN’, revealed that he was instructed by God to sing secular music in other to change the mind of people.

Related News

The cleric claimed that though it was an instruction from God, his family initially did not support the dream.

BTEN hoped to change the mind of people in the music world through this different kind of godly song in Afrobeat.