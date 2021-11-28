My music is food for souls — T Sharp

A gospel singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, Taiwo Ogobowale, aka T Sharp, says his kind of music is food for souls. According to him, he delights in spreading the Scripture in melodies.

The gospel singer who won 10 awards with Loveworld Orchestra at the Loveworld International Music and Arts Awards also released his new album titled, Committed, some weeks ago.

Asked to describe his music, T Sharp said, “It is basically for the heart, for the Lord and for the good of mankind.

“As a music minister who delights in spreading the good news in melodies, my work can be described as a rich blend of grace and gift. My songs are expressed with a sense of purpose and devotion to my vision. That way, I immerse my listeners in a wholesome experience attributable to an undeniable supernatural influence.”

