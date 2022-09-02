Musician, Ice Prince arrested for ‘kidnapping’ a police officer

The Lagos police command has arrested a popular Nigerian music star, Panshak Henry Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince Zamani, for ‘kidnapping a police officer.’

This was made known in a Twitter post on Friday morning by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

The police spokesperson said Ice Prince was stopped in the early hours of Friday for driving without number plate, upon which he agreed to be taken to the station.

According to the police spokesperson, the music star thereafter abducted and assaulted the police officer in his car. He was also said to have threatened to throw the police officer inside a river.

The police spokesperson, however, said the music star has been arrested and would be arraigned on Friday.

The tweet read, “At 3am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music