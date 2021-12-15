MUSIC PREMIERE: Burna Boy x Wizkid – Ballon D’Or

<!– –>

<!– –>

Grammy award-winning sensations Burna Boy and Wizkid have yet again created a monster masterpiece in the African Giant’s new song ‘Ballon D’Or. Produced by Nigerian British producer P2j, this banging track is inspired by one of the most prestigious trophies given to professional soccer players — Ballon D’Or whose recipient is regarded as the best male football player in the world. Creating magic and raising the bar yet again, the chemistry and fluidity between two of the most successful African artistes on the continent and Grammy award winners, Burna Boy and Wizkid is a beauty to see. Just in time for the holidays, this upbeat, feel-good sound arrives after the Afrofusion musician announced his history-making debut appearance at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2022 — making him the first Nigerian artist to headline a concert at the iconic venue for his show: ‘One Night In Space’, which follows Burna Boy’s sold out debut at LA’s ‘The Hollywood Bowl’, electrifying performances at 2021 Global Citizen Festival and The Governor’s Ball, as well as sold out international shows at London’s O2 Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and more venues around the globe, as part of his 2021 Space Drift tour.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music