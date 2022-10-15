Music + Lyrics: Small Doctor – See Me ft. Mr Eazi

See Me by Small Doctor featuring Mr Eazi with lyrics…

Small Doctor, an Africa recording act and electrifying Afro-beat performer, has released a brand new studio record titled “See Me.”

Small Doctor enables a brand new studio work titled “See Me,” which features the vocal dexterity of Nigerian entrepreneur and leader of emPawa Africa, Mr Eazi, who jumped on the catchy sound that looks more promising.

Small Doctor’s Afrobeat style is distinct, and to maintain that distinction, he has returned to do what he does best. Mr Eazi and Small Doctor deliver impressive vocal performances on “See Me,” jumping and flying alongside the instrumental. Small Doctor’s latest album, “Hain!!!,” was released late last year.

