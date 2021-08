Since late 2020, Cameroon has suspended the activities of Doctors Without Borders in the northwestern part of the country, which is in the middle of a conflict between the army and anglophone separatist forces.

After several months of negotiations with the authorities, the NGO has finally decided to withdraw its teams from the region. Frédéric Janssens, MSF communications advisor, describes the situation in the interview above.

Sourced from Africanews