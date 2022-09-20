‘Misplaced priorities’ – Nigerian celebrities, others react as FG is set to ban ‘Kpomo’ in the country

Top media personality Daddy Freeze, Actress Monica Friday and other Nigerians have reacted over federal government proposal to ban the consumption of animal skin, locally known as ponmo, in the country to revive tanneries.

Muhammad Yakubu, director-general, Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST), Zaria, had said this in Abuja on Sunday. He said the litigation was necessary to revive the comatose leather industry in the country.

He said the habit of eating animal skin, which has no nutritional value, should be stopped to save the industry and boost the nation’s economy. The director-general added that the institute, in collaboration with stakeholders in the industry, would approach the national assembly and state governments to bring out legislation banning “ponmo” consumption.

“To the best of my knowledge, Nigerians are the only people in the world that overvalue skin as food, after all, Ponmo has no nutritional value. At one point, there was a motion before the two chambers of the national assembly, it was debated but I don’t know how the matter was thrown away,” he said.

According to him, the consumption of animal skin is partly responsible for the present comatose state of tanneries in Nigeria.He also said the current National Leather Policy had addressed some fundamental problems of the sector.

“If we get our tanneries, our footwear and leather production working well in Nigeria, people will hardly get pomo to buy and eat. When implemented fully, it would turn around most of the comatose tanneries and ginger greater output in production.”

Yakubu further appealed to stakeholders to support the legislation and the national leather policy to revive the sector.

However, reacting to this via comments on Instagram blog, Daddy Freeze wrote, “I love the fact that our country is run by utter geniuses.”

Monica Friday wrote, “Can we ban darkness for one year instead? Justice for ponmo.”

Singer Chike wrote: “Oh Nooo!”

Officialdyijay wrote: “So, this is Nigeria’s major issue now? Misplaced priorities.”

