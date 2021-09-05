You are here
Africa West Africa World 

Military takeover in Guinea as Alpha Conde is arrested

Elwin Mandowa , , , , ,

The district of Kaloum is said to have been deserted as residents stay at home on the orders of soldiers.

The leader of the special forces, Commander Mamady Doumbouya has confirmed the arrest of President Condé.

– Advertisement –

Last year there tension was high in Guinea with some streets reportedly deserted as security forces patrolled them to contain a post election violence.

Supporters of the opposition had been clashed with security forces after Guinea’s President Alpha Condé won a third term in office.

Alpha Conde, 83, before the 2020 elections pushed through a new constitution which he argued would modernize the country.

The changes to the constitution allowed him to bypass a two-term limit for presidents in order to seek a third term.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds

Related posts:

Guinea: Alpha Conde’s possible third term bid sparks protests Guinea Election: 82-year-old Alpha Condé heads to victory Guinea: Conde’s re-election for third term confirmed Guinea: Heavy gunfire near presidential palace in Conakry

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.